Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Hilarious Devdas GIFs Are All You Will Need For A Laugh Riot!

Bollywood News

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Devdas GIFs which are just perfect for all occasions. Take a look at these hilarious GIFs made on Aishwarya's character from Devdas.

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the iconic role of Paro in the 2002 released movie Devdas. The film was based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel of the same name. The Shahrukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai starrer was the third version of the novel. The earlier versions featured K L Saigal and Dilip Kumar in the role of Devdas. Read on for some fun Aishwarya Rai GIFs from the movie that you can use and share with your friends to have a laugh riot. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Devdas GIFs

GIF for the time you want to say "ISH"

GIF for when you feel emotional 

 

GIF when you are hysterical about Diwali

GIF for times when you have to act coy

 

GIF for the times when you feel overwhelmed

 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's movies

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's film titled Ponniyin Selvan. The movie stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, R Parthiban, Keerthy Suresh and Amala Paul, along with Aishwarya Rai. The film is slated to release in 2021 according to various reports. According to the recent reports, Aishwarya has also finalised another movie which would be directed by Pradeep Sarkar. The movie will reportedly be a biopic on courtesan-turned actor Binodani Das.

