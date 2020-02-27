Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Intriguing Facts From Her 2002 Movie 'Devdas'

Devdas was one of the highest-grossing movies of Bollywood in the year 2002. The film was the third remake of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel, first being the one by K L Saigal in 1936. The second version was done in 1955 starring Dilip Kumar, Vyjayanthimala as Chandramukhi and Suchitra Menon as Parvati.

In the 2002 version, along with Aishwarya Rai, the star cast included Shahrukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Take a look at some of the interesting trivia connected to the filming of this movie

Devdas trivia

Bhansali took a week to perfect Dola Re

The popular song Dola Re Dola which is a well-known dance number had gained huge attention during this film. The director of the movie made sure that the song was perfect, so he took a week to perfect the whole song. The song Dola Re Dola featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit doing Kathak in the melodious voices of Kavita Krishnamurthy and Shreya Ghoshal.



It's her favourite film

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has mentioned Devdas as her favourite film in many interviews. She received numerous awards for her role in the film. She received the best actress award at Filmfare, IIFA, Star Screen, Zee Cine, and even a National award for this film.

Aishwarya's bleeding ears during the dance sequence

Aishwarya Rai's ears were bleeding while shooting for Dola Re Dola song sequence. It is said that the heavy earrings she wore for the song caused her ears to bleed. However, she expressed her pain after the shoot of the song was completed. Dola Re Dola was choreographed by ace dancer Saroj Khan and was set against the backdrop of Durga Puja celebrations. Saroj Khan, who won a National Award for this song, made sure that she perfected each and every step in the song.

Aishwarya's 2nd movie with Madhuri and with Sanja Leela Bhansali

This is one of the two films to feature Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit in the same frame. Their first movie was Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. After Devdas, these actors have not shared screen space. Devdas was Aishwarya's 2nd movie with director Sanja Leela Bhansali, the first being Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's movies

On the work front, Aishwarya was seen in Fanney Khan, and it has been anticipated that she will be working on a number of projects this year. But only her Tamil film with Mani Ratnam has been officially confirmed. She is set to appear in the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan, which is scheduled to release on April 30, 2021.

