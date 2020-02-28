Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Highest And Lowest Rated Movies On Rotten Tomatoes, See List

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan one of the most successful names in Bollywood. She was the winner of Miss World 1994 and then went on to star in multiple movies in different Indian languages. She has also made a mark internationally through movies and being an ambassador for beauty brands. While some of her movies did really well and some got very negative reviews. Here's a look at her highest and lowest-rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's highest-rated and lowest-rated movie on Rotten tomatoes

Highest rated movies

Dhoom 2 - This 2006 Hindi film directed by Sanjay Gadhvi is rated at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes being the highest-rated movie of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's career. The film also starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, etc in pivotal roles.

Devdas - This Hindi movie was released in the year 2002 and was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This movie is rated 89% by Rotten tomatoes making it the second highest-rated movie of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The film also featured the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Jackie Shroff, etc in pivotal roles.

Guru - This Hindi film was released in the year 2007 and was directed by Mani Ratnam. This film is rated 83% by the Rotten tomatoes making it the third highest-rated movie of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's career. Guru also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, R Madhavan, Vidya Balan, etc in pivotal roles.

Lowest rated movies

The Mistress Of Spices - This 2002 film was released in both Hindi and English languages and was directed by Paul Mayeda Berges. This movie was adapted from Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni's novel of the same name. The Rotten tomatoes rated this film 11% making it the lowest-rated film of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's career. The film also starred Dylan McDermott, Nitin Ganatra, Anupam Kher, Caroline Chikezie, etc in lead roles.

Pink Panther 2 - This American action comedy film released in 2009 and was helmed by director Harald Zwart. This film got a poor rating of 12% by The Rotten tomatoes making it the second lowest-rated film in the actor's career. The movie also starred Steve Martin, Emily Mortimer, Jean reno, etc in the lead roles.

The Last Legion - The Last Legion is a 2007 historical action-adventure film directed by Doug Lefler. This film was rated 15% by the Rotten tomatoes making it the third lowest-rated film of her career. The movie also featured the likes of Collin Firth, Ben Kingsley, Thomas Brodie‑Sangster, etc in the lead roles.

