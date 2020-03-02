Kangana Ranaut's 5 Surprisingly Best Movies According To IMDb

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for her movie Thalaivi, which is set to release on June 26, 2020. The movie will be a biopic on Tamil actor turned politician Jayalalithaa who served as Tamil Nadu's chief minister for six times before her demise. Kangana even went through a major weight change to look the part in this biopic. While her fans and followers are anticipating this major release of 2020, take a look at the top 5 list of highest rated movies on IMDb.

Best movies of Kangana Ranaut according to IMDB

Queen - IMDb - 8.2

Queen has to be the movie for which Kangana Ranaut will be remembered forever. The movie has won several awards. It is the story of an inspiring journey of a Delhi girl who sets out to go on her honeymoon alone after her fiancé breaks up. She discovers how to love and respect herself on her solo journey.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns - IMDb - 7.6

Tanu Weds Manu Returns is the sequel of the 2011 film called Tanu Weds Manu. Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut's pairing was widely appreciated by the audience along with Jimmy Sheirgill's endearing part in the movie. The film received critical as well as National award including Ranaut's award for best actress.



Panga - IMDb - 7.4

Panga is a sports drama film released recently, making it Kangana's first release of 2020. The plot is inspired by the life of a kabbadi national player from India and how her support from her family led her to win laurels. The movie is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta along with Ranaut in pivotal roles.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai - IMDb - 7.4

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai is a Balaji Telefilms gangster movie set against the backdrop of Mumbai in the 1970s. The superhit film was directed by Milan Luthria and featured Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and Prachi Desai alongside Kangana Ranaut.

Gangster - IMDb - 7.1

The Mukesh Bhatt movie was set in Seoul and revolved around a troubled gangster, his girlfriend, and a police officer. Emraan Hashmi, Shiney Ahuja, and Kangana Ranaut played pivotal roles in the movie. This was Kangana's first Bollywood movie.

