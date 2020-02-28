Kangana Ranaut's Highest And Lowest-rated Movies By Rotten Tomatoes

Kangana Ranaut is also one of the most talented actors in Bollywood and is known for her great choice of films. While most of Kangana Ranaut's movies have worked wonders at the box office, the actor has had her share of hits and misses too. Kangana has a lot of films that received mixed reviews and failed to perform well at the ticket windows. Here is a list of Kangana Ranaut's highest-rated and lowest-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes.

Kangana Ranaut highest and lowest rated films on Rotten Tomatoes

Highest rated films

Panga

Kangan Ranaut’s most recently released film Panga was based on the life of a Kabbadi player who decides to make a comeback at the age of 32. The film Panga is rated 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. It was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and also featured Punjabi star, Jassie Gill.

Queen

Kangana Ranaut’s Queen was the second top-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes. Queen was rated 88% and the film also featured Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles. The film focused on the life of a woman who gets dumped by her to-be husband just a day before the wedding. She goes on their honeymoon all by herself, exploring her life in a new way.

Simran

Simran was directed by Hansal Mehta and movie has been rated 70% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film Simran told the story of a middle-class Gujrati girl in the US who ends up getting involved in the world of crime.

Lowest rated films

Ungli

The film Ungli starred Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, Sanjay Dutt and Neha Dhupia in the lead roles. The film was a huge flop and has 0% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The film promised to bring out the revolutionary in every person, but it lacked pace, as per film critics.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi marked the directorial debut of Kangana Ranaut. The film was loosely based on the life of the revolutionary freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai, who is known for her bravery and valour in India's struggle for freedom. The film got a rating of 56% on rotten tomatoes and received mixed reviews from the critics.

Rangoon

Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, Rangoon starred Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles. The film was an epic love story staged back in the year 1944 and told the story of a young film star who falls in love with an Indian soldier. Rangoon received a rating of 55% on Rotten Tomatoes.

