Kangana Ranaut Reunites With Her Beloved Pet Dog After Returning From 'Thalaivi' Shoot

Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in the upcoming biographic political drama, Thalaivi. The filming for the movie wrapped up recently and Kangana Ranaut returned to her house, where she met her pet dog, Pluto, for the first time in weeks. The actor's official social media pages have shared a heartwarming video of her meeting with Pluto, who couldn't contain his excitement when he saw Kangana after weeks.

Watch Kangana Ranaut embracing her dog in this adorable video

Video | Kangana reuniting with her dog Pluto after coming home from shooting the second schedule of #Thalaivi in Chennai pic.twitter.com/myqVMSD7Wj — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) March 1, 2020

This video was shared on social media by Kangana Ranaut's team. The caption of the video revealed that Kangana Ranaut was meeting her dog, Pluto, after a month. In the adorably heartwarming video, Kangana Ranaut picks up and embraces her pet.

Kangana Ranaut was in Chennai for several weeks as she filmed her upcoming movie, Thalaivi. The movie will star Kangana in the lead role, who will essay the role of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J. Jayalalithaa. The biopic will depict the story of how J. Jayalalithaa turned to politics after a successful acting career. It will also showcase all the positive reforms that late Jayalalithaa introduced in her six terms as Chief Minister.

Thalaivi is set to release on June 26, 2020, and is directed by A. L. Vijay. Alongside Kangana Ranaut, Thalaivi will also star Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta and Poorna in prominent roles. Thalaivi will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Kangana also recently starred in the acclaimed sports drama, Panga. The movie was well-received by critics and audiences alike and amassed over ₹40 crores at the domestic box office.

