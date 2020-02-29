Three Fascinating Facts About Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai Home

Kangana Ranaut is an Indian actor and filmmaker who is popularly known for her works in the Bollywood industry. She has received several awards including three National Film Awards for her acting skills. During a recent interview with a leading media portal, she gave a house tour of her house in the city of Mumbai.

The house has been designed by Richa Bahl. It has super cosy vibes for a house that is situated in a fast-paced city. Here are some ideas one can adapt to their homes too. Read on to know more about it:

Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai home takes her closer to her roots

As Kangan Ranaut belongs to Himachal Pradesh, she has made sure her house in Mumbai has the feels of Himachal. Kangana told the leading media portal that in Himachal, people have blue, green, and orange houses with red doors. Kangana has coloured her entrance door a bright blue, her upholsteries have been chosen to match the mattress coverings which are made from worn-out clothing items of women in the mountains. She also has tactile walls, wooden beamed ceilings, and tiles on the floor that resemble her great grandmother’s ancestral house in Himachal.

Kangana Ranaut's home celebrates women artists

Kangana Ranaut is a staunch feminist. She has always stood up for womankind and has encouraged more and more women to achieve their goals. That trait of hers can be reflected in her house too. Throughout her home, one can see quirky frames, artefacts, art photographs and many other things inspired by famous women artists.

Kangana Ranaut's home has a pooja space she designed

During the interview, Kangana revealed that she had personally designed her pooja space. In one corner of her drawing-room, there is a small temple that was designed by Kangana herself. The temple has been made out of stone and concrete and resembles the kind of temples that are present in smaller towns up north.

Images from Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai home:

