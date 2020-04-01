Ranveer Singh's Most Heart Wrenching Movie Songs You Should Add To Your Playlist

Ranveer Singh is widely known for his flamboyant looks and energy. The Padmaavat actor has received several accolades for his outstanding performances. He stepped in the Bollywood industry as Bitoo in Band Baja Baraat and there has been no turning back for the actor since then. Over the years, he has managed to win the hearts of the audience and carved a niche for himself in the industry. From Mitra to Laal Ishq, here are some of Ranveer Singh's sad songs that one must check out:

Best of Raanveer's sad songs to add to your playlist

Mitra

This is one of the most popular songs of Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. The song is from the movie titled Band Baja Baraat. The video depicts the frustration and sadness that Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh are dealing with in the movie as they can be seen working separately. It is considered by critics to be one of the most romantic Hindi songs in recent times. Here is the heartbreaking song featuring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma:

Laal Ishq

Laal Ishq is one of the most popular songs from the flick titled Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela. Sung by Arijit Singh, the music video features Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The evocative song features DeepVeer's chemistry that elevates the whole experience to a different level altogether.

Aayat

This soulful song is from Ranveer Singh's highly acclaimed movie Bajirao Mastani, released in the year 2015. There are several artists who worked on the song including Arijit Singh, Mujtaba Aziz Naza, Shadab Faridi, Farhan Sabri, and Altamash Faridi. It is considered to be one of the most loved soulful songs that truly tugs at fans' heartstrings and leaves you teary-eyed.

