5 Things We Learnt About Anushka Sharma From Various Chat Shows

Anushka Sharma who was recently celebrating the New Year in Switzerland along with her husband Virat Kohli was seen spending her time with Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. Anushka was seen sharing a picturesque photo of herself amidst the icy mountains in the Swiss Alps. The Zero actor who is known to be a private person in real life has some facts that she has disclosed over the years. Take a look.

5 things we learnt about Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma thinks she pairs better with Ranbir Kapoor than Ranveer Singh

In a talk show, Anushka Sharma made an interesting revelation. She said that she believes her on-screen pair with Ranbir Kapoor looks much better on the reel as compared to her ex-boyfriend Ranveer Singh. Many people may not know that Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka share a quite cordial relationship with each other which was evident at the Kapil Sharma Show as well.

Anushka Sharma thinks that she gels with Katrina Kaif quite well

Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif appeared on the chat show together. This is where Anushka Sharma revealed that the reason both she and Katrina Kaif get along with each other is they are both anti-social beings who hate gossiping. This was a truly memorable moment.

Anushka Sharma likes Tom Hardy

Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif both mention that they love the Hollywood actor Tom Hardy as the hottest person on earth. What most attracted her about Hardy was the fact that he is a gentleman, has a good body and is a decent personality. This was a surprise for the actors' fans.

Anushka Sharma was in awe of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during ADHM

Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor revealed that they were in awe of their co-actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during their movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Check out the video to know what Anushka revealed about their ADHM shooting days. It's a memorable moment in Anushka's career:

Anushka Sharma was iffy about getting into films

Anushka Sharma reveals how she got into the film line as she belonged to a completely different family background. Anushka said that it was difficult for her to think about pursuing a film line as she didn't know anybody from the film fraternity coming from an army background. Check out the video:

According to an article, in a leading entertainment website, there are rumours that the actor will be featured in the remake of the movie Satte Pe Satta alongside Hrithik Roshan, which is to be directed by Farah Khan. Although there is no official confirmation about this news yet. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma’s next film Priceless is still in discussion with the filmmakers.

