Anushka Sharma Learns Quantum Physics From Father Ajay Kumar Sharma; See Pic

Anushka Sharma might have made her career as a successful Bollywood actor, but it seems like she is in a lookout for doing some science now. The actor has turned to her father to learn the subject. She shared a picture of her IG story where she can be seen with her father Ajay Kumar Sharma as he explains quantum physics to her.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Turn Photographers For Each Other, Caption Will Melt Your Heart

Anushka learns quantum physics from father!

Courtesy: Instagram

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Send Ubercool New Year Wish From Winter Wonderland

The actor shared the above picture on her IG story. The actor can be seen engrossed with her father Ajay Kumar Sharma. Anushka can be seen in a simple homely outfit, a blue t-shirt and blue tights. Mr. Sharma is wearing a green t-shirt. He can be seen writing something down. Anushka shared the picture and added a caption to the story. She wrote that she has gone back to school. She shared that her father is explaining quantum physics theory to her with great detail and it has successfully piqued her interest.

ALSO READ | Virat, Anushka, Saif, Kareena, Varun, Natasha Wish 'love & Peace To The World'

Anushka Sharma is back home from her Switzerland trip. The actor posted pictures of herself from the vacation along with her husband, the captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli. In the latest post, Anushka shared a picturesque photo of herself with beautiful icy mountains in the background. She quoted Robert Adams in the caption, "Within you is the light of a thousand suns".

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra & Anushka Sharma's Love For Sabyasachi Jewellery

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the movie Zero. The movie was released in the year 2018. It starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. According to an article in a leading entertainment website, there are rumours that the actor will be featuring in the remake of the movie Satte Pe Satta, which will be directed by Farah Khan. She will be starring alongside Hrithik Roshan in the movie. There is no official confirmation yet.

ALSO READ | Hardik-Natasa, Virat-Anushka, KL Rahul-Athiya Keep It Casual As They Return To Mumbai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.