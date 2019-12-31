Anushka Sharma Gushes Like An Excited Child As Virat Kohli 'figures Out' What Delights Her

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been married for two years after they dated each other for four years. While six years is a substantial time to know each other, knowing your partner in and out with every single detail is something that happens over the course of time. The Indian Cricket Captain seems to have aced in this department as the actor recently shared how her husband has ‘figured out’ what she wants to eat and also how to make her laugh.

READ: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Turn Photographers For Each Other, Caption Will Melt Your Heart

READ: Anushka Sharma Is 'gazing At 2020' And Enjoying 'fondue Night'

Virat and Anushka are currently having a gala time gearing up for the New Year in Switzerland. Anushka shared some candid snaps of herself as she enjoyed a meal at a restaurant, and she looked like an excited child as she enjoyed multiple dishes.

The Band Baaja Baraat star captioned the post, “Knowing what I want to eat and making me laugh ! My husband has figured it out 🥰😋😘”

Here's the post:

Anushka had earlier shared the snap of their ‘lunch with a view’ and one can say that the Swiss Alps were just the icing on the meal.

Several moments of their vacation in Switzerland have gone viral, be it the duo skiing together, bumping into Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal or clicking each other and giving adorable captions.

READ: Virat-Anushka To Kareena-Saif: Bollywood Off To Most Romantic Destinations For New Year's

The duo also conveyed New Year wishes to their family with a video with the stunning backdrop of the Swiss Alps. “Hey guys, we are at this beautiful glacier and we thought we’ll record early new year wishes for you all,” Virat says in the video before Anushka says, “I hope you all had a lovely 2019 and I pray that you have a better 2020. Here’s wishing you all a very happy new year from both of us. Happy New Year guys.”

READ: From Virat Kohli-Anushka To Varun-Natasha; When Bollywood Came Together At Swiss Alps

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.