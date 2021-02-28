5 Things We Learnt About Shanaya Kapoor After She Made Her Instagram Public

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has become even more popular after she made her Instagram account public. From sharing pictures with her friends to sharing snaps from her weekend gateways, Shanaya is now a trending name on Instagram. Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram is flooded with her dance videos which her followers have loved watching ever since she went public. Here are 5 things we have learnt about Shanaya after she made her Instagram handle public.

Also Read | Shanaya Kapoor Belly Dances To Shakira Mix; Reveals She Didn't Breathe For 60 Secs

Shanaya loves dancing

Shanaya Kapoor is fond of dancing. She is often seen performing with various choreographers in their private workshops. She recently shared a video with choreographer Sanjana Muthreja. Shanaya was seen belly dancing on drum solo with her. She wore a grey skirt and a black sports bra. She paired her outfit with a waistband for her belly dance. Shanaya is often seen doing Kathak, belly dance and jazz in her dance videos. Take a look at an adorable behind the scenes video she shared of her dance routines.

Also Read | Shanaya Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic With Mom Maheep From Their Dubai Trip; View

She loves her pet dog

Shanaya loves her pet dog, Tiger. Tiger is a crossbreed of a Cocker spaniel and a poodle. She often shares pictures with him on her Instagram. She shared a series of black and white pictures with Tiger and wrote that she will always woof (love)him. She also shared a picture of Tiger lying on the floor. Take a look at Shanaya Kapoor's photos with her pet dog tiger.

Shanaya is a beach baby

Since Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram went public we realised that she is a complete beach baby. She is often seen sharing pictures of herself at the beach. She shared a video with her friends as they all dived into the ocean. Shanaya wore a lavender bikini and wrote, "sunshine on my mind". She also shared a picture of herself dressed in an olive green monokini. She posed right in front of a beach in Dubai. She wrote that she flew to Dubai to catch a tan. Here's proof that Shanaya is a beach babe.

Also Read | Shanaya Kapoor Gets A Surprise From Father Sanjay Kapoor, See What It Was

She loves colour red

Shanaya is often seen wearing the red colour. Even her room is painted with red colour along with the sofas. She recently wore a red silk bodycon dress. She wrote that the chillies were an inspiration for her dress. She also shared a series of pictures from her bedroom. She was seen waking up from her bed that is set in front of a plain red wall. She wrote, "May your Saturday morning coffee be hot and your Saturday night eyeliner be slayin"

She is Daddy's Lil girl

Shanaya is often seen sharing pictures with her father Sanjay Kapoor. Be it on Father's Day, his birthday or any other day, Shanaya does not miss a chance to tell her father that she loves him. She recently shared a series of pictures where she and Sanjay are seen doing a waltz dance at an event. She also shared a picture from their vacation to Paris. She also shared a few pictures from a photoshoot with her father. They were twinning as they wore jackets over their basic clothes. Here are Shanaya Kapoor's photos with her dad.

Also Read | Shanaya Kapoor Makes Her Instagram Account Public; Receives Major Love From Netizens

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.