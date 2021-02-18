Shanaya Kapoor Belly Dances To Shakira Mix; Reveals She Didn't Breathe For 60 Secs

After flaunting her belly dancing skills on Melanie Martinez's viral Play Date song, Shanaya Kapoor showcased her belly dance moves, yet again, in a recent Instagram video. On Thursday, the beloved daughter of Sanjay Kapoor shared her dance cover to a mix of two Shakira songs with fans on Instagram, making her mom Maheep Kapoor, along with aunts Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey, gushing over her. Shanaya also revealed that she "didn't breathe for 60 seconds straight" while filming the video.

Shanaya Kapoor's video that left her breathless for '60 seconds straight'

Shanaya Kapoor's love for dancing has not been a secret from the world. The star kid shares her dance covers with fans on social media quite often. Be it Indian classical or belly dancing, Shanaya has proven her dancing capabilities through several dance videos on Instagram, just like her cousin sister Janhvi Kapoor. On February 18, she posted a training video of herself with instructor Sanjana Muthreja as they belly danced to a mix of Hips Don't Lie and Bamboo by the Columbian songstress Shakira.

In the video shared by her, the 21-year-old is seen twinning with her dance instructor in a stunning black outfit as she showed off her enviably toned physique. The assistant director of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl not only danced gracefully to the song but was also equally good as her instructor at the technical aspects of belly dancing in the video. Sharing the dance cover on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Even though I didn’t breathe for 60 seconds straight, I always have the best time doing a drum solo with @sanjanamuthreja".

Check out Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram post below:

Just like Shanaya Kapoor's photos, her dance video was also quick to catch netizens attention in no time from posting, including mother Maheep Kapoor and her Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-stars Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey. Along with the celebrity wives, fans also flocked to the comment section of Shanaya's post and were all-praise about her dancing skills. Take a look at some of the reactions on her dance cover below:

