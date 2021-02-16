Shanaya Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic With Mom Maheep From Their Dubai Trip; View

Shanaya Kapoor posted a throwback image of her and her mother Maheep Kapoor from their trip to Dubai. Reminiscing on her vacation days, Shanaya revealed that she misses an ice-cream she had while in Dubai. Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a selfie with her mother enjoying an ice-cream in Dubai. The mother-daughter duo smiled sweetly at the camera as they clicked the selfie while Shanaya held an ice-cream in her hands. Clad in masks, both Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor appeared to have been following Covid-19 rules and regulations.

Shanaya Kapoor captioned the throwback image saying that she misses the ice-cream she had while she was in Dubai. She also shared images of ice cream and a video of her eating the ice cream. Shanaya wrote #babysdayout and #tbt in her caption under the picture.

Fans react to Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram post

Pic Credit: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram.

Many fans complimented the Mother-Daughter duo by commenting several hearts and fire emojis under the picture. A user commented that the duo looked cute together and that it was lovely to see the mother and daughter bonding. One fan commented that they looked lovely in the picture while another fan commented about how beautiful they both looked.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram remains active as the 21-year-old constantly posts snippets of her daily life. Enjoying a following of 374k followers, Shanaya keeps her fans up-to-date with her activities. Recently, Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram post of her in a mini red dress created quite a stir among her followers.

Shanaya Kapoor’s photos and videos on Instagram are filled with her fashion photoshoots, dance videos, and photos from her vacations. Her friends Ananya Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan can also be seen occasionally in Shanaya Kapoor’s photos. Be it professional shoots or moments from her private life, Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram helps her followers get a glimpse of the star kid’s life.

Shanaya Kapoor's photos and videos

Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram video of her flaunting her dancing skills recently made waves among her followers. Dressed in an all-white outfit, Shanaya captioned the video saying she tried "something new", and thanked her mentor who taught her the choreography. Fans and celebrities alike complimented Shanaya Kapoor on her dancing skills.

