Yami Gautam To Deepika Padukone; Bollywood Celebs' Guide To Lead A Healthy Quarantine Life

The novel coronavirus has brought cities and countries to a standstill. Celebrities all across the globe have taken to their social media accounts to share updates on their quarantine lives, daily routines, self-care goals and more. Celebs like Yami Gautam, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and more have shared tips on taking care of yourself during the quarantine. Read on to know more about Yami Gautam and Deepika Padukone's quarantine lives.

READ:Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor: Actors And Their Unique Ways To Celebrate Birthdays

Bollywood's guide to taking care of yourself during the quarantine:

READ:Urvashi Rautela Grooves To Deepika Padukone's Hit Song Amid Coronavirus Lockdown | WATCH

READ:Deepika Padukone Bemoans 'plagiarism In The Times Of COVID-19', Blames Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has taken the quarantine time as the perfect opportunity to enhance her skincare goals, cooking skills and more. Yami Gautam took to her social media account to share pictures of her handmade scrubs, handmade bread and more. She also recently shared a picture of her reading the 'Bhagwad Gita'. Yami Gautam urged fans and viewers to stay home and stay safe amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

READ:Yami Gautam Encourages Fans To Self-quarantine With A Quote From The Bhagavad Gita

READ:'Bala' Actor Yami Gautam Is Using Her 'social Distancing' Time To Test Her Culinary Skills

Like Yami Gautam, even actress Deepika Padukone took to her social media handle to share her workout and self-care goals. The actress posted several pictures calling them her 'episodes'. Deepika Padukone, amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, shared posts urging fans to opt for home workouts. She also posted pictures of her skincare goals.

READ:Nehha Pendse & Hina Khan Sweat It Out On Their Lobby Steps Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

READ:Vicky Kaushal Has Worked With Many Renowned Actresses From Alia Bhatt To Yami Gautam

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.