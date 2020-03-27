The Debate
Yami Gautam To Deepika Padukone; Bollywood Celebs' Guide To Lead A Healthy Quarantine Life

Bollywood News

Yami Gautam & Deepika Padukone opt from homemade scrubs and also home workouts amidst lockdown. Here are Bollywood celebs' guide for a healthy quarantine life

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
yami gautam

The novel coronavirus has brought cities and countries to a standstill. Celebrities all across the globe have taken to their social media accounts to share updates on their quarantine lives, daily routines, self-care goals and more. Celebs like Yami Gautam, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and more have shared tips on taking care of yourself during the quarantine. Read on to know more about Yami Gautam and Deepika Padukone's quarantine lives. 

Bollywood's guide to taking care of yourself during the quarantine:

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has taken the quarantine time as the perfect opportunity to enhance her skincare goals, cooking skills and more. Yami Gautam took to her social media account to share pictures of her handmade scrubs, handmade bread and more. She also recently shared a picture of her reading the 'Bhagwad Gita'. Yami Gautam urged fans and viewers to stay home and stay safe amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. 

Like Yami Gautam, even actress Deepika Padukone took to her social media handle to share her workout and self-care goals. The actress posted several pictures calling them her 'episodes'. Deepika Padukone, amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, shared posts urging fans to opt for home workouts. She also posted pictures of her skincare goals. 

