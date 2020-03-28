Priyanka Chopra Defends Beauty Pageants, Says It Gave Her Confidence

Former Miss World Priyanka Chopra is one of the most successful actors in the entertainment industry. The actor recently came out in defence of beauty pageants. In an interview to a magazine, she opened up about how the beauty pageants gave her confidence and helped in her Bollywood career.

Priyanka Chopra said that she is extremely proud of the beauty pageants that she appeared in. Talking about how it impacted her career she said that beauty pageants acted like a trampoline in her acting career. She further said that it gave her a sense of self and confidence to be able to stand in front of heads of state and also to be able to speak in front of media from around the world sensibly.

Throwback picture of Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World competition in 2000 and made her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy soon after. She defended the beauty pageants as such contests are now falling out of favour in many countries. After making her debut in 2003 she then went on to appear in many successful and memorable films like Krrish, Don, Kaminey, 7 Khoon Maaf, Barfi!, Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, etc.

After making her name in Bollywood she ventured into American film and TV with thriller series Quantico and Hollywood movie like Baywatch in which she played a negative role. She also has many interesting projects lined up in the future. She also has many upcoming international projects under her belt like a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling, Matrix 4, Robert Rodriguez’s Netflix superhero film, Ramin Bahrani’s adaptation of the White Tiger and Maa Anand Sheela biopic. Earlier in an interview to a leading daily she had mentioned that she was very clear about what she wanted to do in the American TV and film industry.

