5 Times Hina Khan Made Headlines Because Of Her Statements In 'Bigg Boss'

Hina Khan who recently won one of the most esteemed awards for Best Television Actor of the Decade is known for several daily soaps and reality shows. The actor gained popularity after her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai. She also gained fame after she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss. Here are a few times when Hina Khan made headlines because of Bigg Boss.

When Hina Khan made fun of Shilpa Shinde

Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde always made headlines because of their spat in Bigg Boss 11. The actor commented on Shilpa’s English being poor after she heard her reading the task brief. She also said that Shilpa Shinde has destroyed her career with her own hands.

Grand comeback in Bigg Boss 13

Hina Khan participated in the eleventh season of Bigg Boss. However, the actor decided to make a major comeback in the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss. Hina Khan came as the host for the Elite Club task. She made several appearances in the show in the season.

Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky made a grand proposal to her in the BB house

Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky came into the house during the family week. Rocky did a special gesture for his beloved in front of all the house members. He proposed Hina Khan in front of everyone.

Comment on Instagram followers

Hina Khan, once during her Bigg Boss journey, decided to take a dig on Gauahar Khan’s Instagram followers. The actor commented that the total number of followers Gauahar has on Instagram is not even half of what she has. Hina Khan was bashed by Gauahar Khan on Twitter as she said that she doesn’t make such comments and also doesn't give importance to such people.

