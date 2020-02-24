Hina Khan Extends Gratitude After Winning Award; Fans Say 'You Go Girl'

Hina Khan who was recently seen in the movie Hacked is a well-known face in the Indian television industry. The actor gained popularity after she played the lead role of Akshara in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also made many headlines after she participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 12.

The actor developed a firm foot in the television industry with several daily soaps and reality shows. Recently, Hina Khan expressed her gratitude towards her fans and her journey as she received the Television Star (Female) of the Decade award.

Hina Khan took to her Instagram and shared a series of her picture with the trophy she received. In the array of pictures, she is seen striking different poses with the trophy. From kissing it to holding it proudly, Hina Khan seems to be really happy and proud of her achievement.

The actor in her caption talked about her journey and shared her feeling about taking the golden lady home. Hina Khan, mentioning her journey, said that her journey was also started with a single step.

She then mentioned that she took up a challenge more than a decade ago and ever since then, she has been taking new challenges and moving forward with utter dedication. The actor lastly spoke about overcoming stereotypes and frowns.

Check out Hina Khan's post

Hina Khan recently took a step ahead in her career as she made her acting debut with Vikram Bhatt's thriller Hacked. The movie released on February 7, 2020. It also features Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar. The movie is a psychological thriller based on the dark side of social media and how obsessive love can be.

