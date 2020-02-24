Hina Khan's Upcoming Projects: 'Lines', 'Unlock: The Haunted App' And Others

Television actor Hina Khan is one of those small-screen actors who are quite often in the news. From her daily soaps to making her Cannes debut, Hina Khan time and again garnered the spotlight for numerous reasons. She, whose character Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai went on to become a household name, recently made her movie debut with Vikram Bhatt's drama mystery flick Hacked. As her ardent fans would know, Khan also has a couple of projects in her kitty. Check out the list of some of Hina Khan's upcoming projects and their details

Lines

In the recent past, Hina Khan shared the poster of her upcoming Bollywood film, Lines. Helmed by Hussain Khan the film is written by Kunwar Shakti Singh and Rahat Kazmi. Lines features Rishi Bhutani, essaying the role of a Pakistani guy, who eventually falls for Hina, an Indian Muslim girl. The film was supposed to be Hina Khan's debut in Bollywood, however, reportedly, its release was postponed for Hina Khan's thriller, Hacked.

Country of Blind

Country of Blind is Hina Khan's first Indo-Hollywood project directed by Rahat Kazmi. The former Bigg Boss' contestant will be playing the role of a blind girl in the film. Taking to Instagram, Hina Khan recently shared a series of pictures from the film. She captioned the post as, “Meet Gosha. My first Indo-Hollywood project, directed by our very own and talented Rahat Kazmi.”

Smart Phone

Hina Khan also has a short film titled Smart Phone in her kitty. She tweeted about the film by sharing her looks from Smart Phone. In one of them, she is seen as a simple woman from a village and in the other, she wears a glamorous look of a modern woman.

My love for acting has brought me many challenges and I love challenging myself.Transition from a certain image improves my ability to enact and play something completely different.Versatility is breaking out of the regular,I tried hope u’ll like it! #SmartPhone coming soon🤞✌️ pic.twitter.com/chbLcxdGki — HK (@eyehinakhan) April 25, 2018

Unlock: The Haunted App

Unlock: The Haunted App is Zee 5's digital film marking Hina Khan's horror debut. The film will premiere on Zee5 on March 13. The makers took to social media to share a teaser to share its premiere date. Hina Khan plays Suhani, who realises that she is about to lose the man of her dreams- Amar, played by Kushal Tandon, to her flat-mate Riddhi.

Promo Image Credits - Hina Khan's Instagram

