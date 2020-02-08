Kriti Sanon Flaunts Floral Prints And Looks Like A Diva In These Photos

Kriti Sanon has given outstanding performances in hit films like Heropanti, Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Houseful 4, among others. Whether be it in reel life or real life, Kriti has been seen donning some fashionable outfits, time and again. While the actor knows how to rock different styles, she seems to be in love with the floral printed outfits. The actor has been seen sporting floral prints several times now. Her floral outfits are perfect for any and every occasion. Take a look at the all the times when Kriti Sanon pulled off floral prints effortlessly.

Times when Kriti Sanon rocked floral prints

Show at New York Fashion Week (Spring Summer 2020 collection)

This floral outfit has to be one of Sanon's best put together outfit. The actor wore the beautiful silky floral dress during the New York Fashion Week. It is a perfect outfit for a casual hangout with friends.

Launching of the AW' 19 collection

Kriti has amped up the simple and adorable floral dress by wearing a waist belt to it. The waist belt added an edge to the overall look. She kept her hair open and wavy with a side partition.

Arjun Patiala Promotions

Kriti Sanon looks like a dream in this ruffle saree. She paired the saree with traditional jhumkas and opted for an open hairdo with mid-partition.

Yet another floral print dress during Arjun Patiala promotions

Kriti Sanon nailed this ethnic look wearing a yellow coloured floral printed patiala. The outfit looks perfect for a family function or any traditional festivals and occasions. The long floral printed coat adds a more feminine touch to the overall look.

Sanon in flora printed outfit at the airport

Kriti Sanon was spotted at the airport in cute floral printed shorts and a jacket. She opted for floral printed shorts and jacket and wore a black crop top. She paired her outfit with black square-shaped glasses and a cute floral bag too.

