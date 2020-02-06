Sara Ali Khan Knows Exactly How To Ace Short Dresses And You Can Take Cues From Her Too

Sara Ali Khan's fashion outings have proved that she can pull off anything effortlessly. While Sara is acing her acting game, she seems to have established herself as a fashionista too. Be it the traditional outfits or the western ones, she has nailed it all.

But what is even more interesting is her love for dresses. You can clearly get a glimpse of Sara Ali Khan's love for dresses on her Instagram handle. Let's take a look at how Sara has her way with short dresses.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan's Best Pictures That Prove She Is A True Bangle-lover

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt To Janhvi Kapoor: Celeb-inspired Ways To Style A Bandhani

Sara Ali Khan in short dresses, see pictures right here

Sara Ali Khan in a blue satin dress

She can be seen flaunting a blue satin dress with frills. The actor opted for smokey blue eyes. Sara paired it with an adorable watch and no other accessories.

Sara Ali Khan in multi-printed short dress

Sara can be seen wearing a short dress that is immensely printed with various designs. Opting or open hair-do, she paired it with for an eye-shaped ring, that added beauty to the look. Here's her look.

Sara Ali Khan in red and white striped short dress

This dress by Sara Ali Khan is a perfect outfit for Valentine's Day. She kept her hair open with middle-partition. The eye-shaped ring added an edge to the overall look.

Sara Ali Khan in pink glittery short dress

Perfect for a date night, the actor is acing the look in this short dress. She has worn a pink glittery short and sleeveless dress. Sara Ali Khan opted for simple makeup and wavy hairstyle to complete her look. The combination is the right balance between the simple makeup and classy dress.

Sara Ali Khan in a dazzling black and white dotted dress

Sara Ali Khan has donned a neckless dress in this look. This black and white dotted attire is perfect for the upcoming spring season. The Simmba actor has kept her hair wavy with mid-partition and sported long earrings for a rounded off look.

ALSO READ | 4 Best Things From Sara Ali Khan's Wardrobe That You Should Own

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday To Deepika Padukone: Celeb-inspired Spring Wears To Add To Your Wardrobe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.