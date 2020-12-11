Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Heartwarming Childhood Picture With Father Rishi Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram stories on December 10, 2020, to share a picture with father Rishi Kapoor. But it wasn’t just another picture, Ridhima has shared a really old click wherein she is a baby, and her dad holds her tight in his embrace. Scroll down to take a look at the heart-warming picture.

Also Read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Has A 'Cardio Monday'; Shares Pictures On Instagram

Riddhima Kapoor shares picture with father Rishi Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared an adorable picture with her father Rishi Kapoor on her Instagram stories on December 10, 2020. The decades-old picture sees the father-daughter duo looking right at the camera, as the actor holds his baby daughter close to him in a hug. Sahni added a red-heart emoji atop the picture.

Also Read: Farah Naaz's Birthday: Remember When Rishi Kapoor Spoke About Her In A Tweet

Ridhima Kapoor shares news of Neetu Kapoor testing negative for COVID-19

Actor Neetu Kapoor, who was in Chandigarh for the filming of upcoming movie Jug Jug Jeeyo, had tested positive for Coronavirus along with co-stars Varun Dhawan and director Raj Mehta. However, Ridhima had taken to her Instagram today to share the news that her mother has finally tested negative for COVID-19. She shared a picture with her mom and wrote, “Thank you for all your good wishes & prayers - My mother has tested Covid negative today” followed by a red heart and praying hands emoji.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's photos

Sahni is quite active on her Instagram profile as she shares pictures with her family and at home. Two other things that often appear on her feed are pictures of her doing yoga and flaunting jewellery pieces from her self-owned jewellery brand R Jewellery. The 40-year-old is a yoga enthusiast as well as an entrepreneur. She is the creative head at R Jewellery and a partner at the kids clothing brand Sam & Friends. In her yoga posts, she often mentions the importance of yoga and follows it with the hashtags #practiceyogaeveryday and #strongisthenewsexy.

Also Read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Adorable Video With Mom Neetu, Says 'major Missing This Face'

Also Read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Remembers Father Rishi Kapoor As She Posts A Throwback Pic With Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.