Neetu Kapoor Remembers Rishi And Raj Kapoor With Throwback Pic, Says 'miss Both Of Them'

On December 14, 2020, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochrome throwback picture from her wedding reception. In the picture, she can be seen walking alongside her late husband Rishi Kapoor and Raj Kapoor. In the caption, she wrote that still remembers and misses both the legendary actors. Many of their fans poured love in the comments.

Neetu Kapoor shares throwback picture from her wedding reception

Also read: Anupam Kher Meets Neetu Kapoor In Chandigarh, Says 'triggered Many Memories'

In the picture, Neetu can be seen wearing a beautiful saree and diamond jewellery. On the other hand, Rishi Kapoor wore a white coloured suit. Raj Kapoor too looked elegant in the formal look. Celebs like Sanjay Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Shabinaa, Vikraant Singh, Sikandar Kher and Bhavana Pandey dropped red hearts and praying hands emoticons.

Her fans were quick enough to like the post and flooded the comments section with positivity. A user wrote, “Two legend” with several praying hands emoji and red hearts. Another one commented, “Miss u sir” with red hearts. A fan commented, “Awwww how cute” with a red heart. Another fan wrote, “The cutest and most romantic Bollywood pair of all times” with a smiling face emoticon.

Also read: Neetu Kapoor Misses Rishi As She Returns To Set After Long Hiatus, Says 'I Feel Your Love'

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, and Raj Kapoor passed away on June 2, 1988. The duo is survived by Neetu Singh and their family. Neetu often shares pictures of her late husband and Raj Kapoor. On November 12, 2020, she shared a picture with her Jug Jugg Jeeyo cast, posing in front of an aircraft. Her caption read, “My first flight, in these scary time!! Nervousss for this journey!! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me… ‘#RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this… ‘#jugjuggjeeyo’. P.S.- We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture.”

On November 5, 2020, she shared a picture with her family celebrating Karwa Chauth. In the caption, Neetu expressed that she misses Rishi. She wrote, “Karva Chauth with family. Miss you Kapoor Sahab” with a red heart. Her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a red heart in the comments.

Also read: Neetu Kapoor Tests COVID-19 Positive, Thanks Authorities For Their Help & Quick Response

On her work front, Neetu will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo which is being shot in Chandigarh. It features Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani alongside Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles.

Image Source: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Also read: Neetu Kapoor Tests Negative For COVID-19, Daughter Riddhima Thanks Fans For Good Wishes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.