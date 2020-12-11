Neetu Kapoor Tests Negative For COVID-19, Daughter Riddhima Thanks Fans For Good Wishes

Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently celebrated the former's recovery from Covid by posting an update on her official Instagram handle. In the picture uploaded by the fashion designer, the good news about the results of Neetu Kapoor's COVID test was added in the caption. Neetu Kapoor's health has been getting better and she has now been keeping herself in self-quarantine, after finally testing negative. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni thanked the fans and followers of her mother for their good wishes and prayers. Here is the Instagram post made by the fashion designer that conveyed the good news of Neetu Kapoor's health getting better.

READ | Neetu Kapoor Tests COVID-19 Positive, Thanks Authorities For Their Help & Quick Response

Neetu Kapoor's COVID Test

Very recently, Neetu Kapoor had posted an update on her own Instagram handle, informing her followers about her being diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus. She shared that she was beginning to feel better, owing to the proper treatment being given by the authorities. She had received encouraging comments from her fans on her Instagram post earlier, and the same fans are now congratulating her on her recovery on Riddhima's post. Both Neetu and Riddhima are wearing simple dresses and necklaces in the picture, and happiness is evident from the smiles on their faces.

READ | Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Adorable Video With Mom Neetu, Says 'major Missing This Face'

Fans Congratulate Neetu on Recovery

The update posted by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her Instagram was not only recognized by fans but other celebrities as well. Renowned personalities like actors Sophie Choudry and Dia Mirza, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and other public figures like Dabboo Ratnani and Ramneek Pantal posted comments full of hearts to express elation on Neetu Kapoor's recovery. Other fans added loving comments like "take care" and "that's great news" to commemorate the actor's well-being. Most of the fans extended gratitude by saying they "thank God" for bringing her a speedy recovery.

READ | Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Has A 'Cardio Monday'; Shares Pictures On Instagram

Neetu Kapoor on the Work Front

Neetu Kapoor has been catching up on the shooting of her upcoming movie Jug Jug Jeeyo before taking the COVID test. After the conclusion of the self-quarantine session, the actor will resume with the work on the same. The movie is scheduled to release in the next year, as the lead actor for the movie, Varun Dhawan, had also tested positive for COVID not too long ago.

READ | Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Remembers Father Rishi Kapoor As She Posts A Throwback Pic With Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.