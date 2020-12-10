Neetu Kapoor Tests COVID-19 Positive, Thanks Authorities For Their Help & Quick Response

Actor Neetu Kapoor who was shooting for her upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo took to Instagram on Thursday, December 10, 2020, to reveal that she has been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The actor further wrote that she is feeling better and has quarantined herself as per BMC and is taking medicines as prescribed by her doctor. Neetu in the post thanked her fans for their love and support and has asked them to stay safe and take care of themselves.

Neetu Kapoor tests COVID positive

The actor shared the note and wrote, “Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid-19”. She added, “All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor’s advice and feeling better”.

Praising her fans, she wrote, “I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep a safe distance. Take care”. Rake a look at the post below.

Fans went all out to support the actor and send their speedy recovery messages through the comment section. The post went on to receive likes and comments from fans.

Some of the users went on to send get well soon wishes. While some went on to tell her that she will be fine. One of the users wrote, “Get well soon. Praying for your speedy recovery”. While the other one wrote, “take care of yourself and you will be fine”. Check out a few comments from fans below.

Apart from Neetu, actor Varun Dhawan also announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting for the film. The actor shared a post on Instagram and warned people in these unpredictable times to remain extra vigilant when stepping out of the house. He wrote, “So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still, nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19”.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor who was also shooting for the same film revealed that he has been tested negative for Covid-19. Take a look at the post below.

In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ˜Š — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 4, 2020

