Kriti Kharbanda And Boyfriend Pulkit Samrat Spotted Post Lunch Date In Mumbai; See Pics

Bollywood's lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat often get papped while they head out in the city. On Sunday, the duo headed out for a lunch date in Mumbai and as soon as they left the restaurant, the shutterbugs spotted them. While Pulkit sported a graphic white tee and black joggers, Kharbanda on the other hand, pulled off a grey crop-top and baggy jeans. She happily posed for the camera.

Pulkit wore white sneakers to complete his look, whereas Kriti wore white pumps and complimented her attire. As soon as Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's photos surfaced on the internet, fans of the duo rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "Cute," whereas many simply flooded the post with hearts and love.

Kriti-Pulkit papped post a lunch date

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's relationship became the talk of the town after the duo expressed their love for each other during the promotions of their movie, Pagalpanti. Recently, Pulkit also shared a photo from his date and penned a lengthy heartfelt note for his ladylove. He mentioned that it was their first-ever date in Mumbai and that they’ve been out together with friends, with family, with colleagues. He added that it's never just the two of them.

"Work’s been taking up most of our time and it felt just right to venture out and spend some alone time together. That’s what dates are. it’s two people ka alone time, amidst the chaos of the city, regardless of the chaos around," he wrote. Not only this but Kriti Kharbanda also joined Pulkit's family to ring in the New Year. The latter posted a picture of his "modern family" and Kriti, in no time, dropped a lovable comment on it. The duo posed for a portrait with the Fukrey actor's extended family.

On the work front, the two actors worked together in Anees Bazmee's directorial, Pagalpanti, alongside Ileana D'Cruz, Urvashi Rautela, John Abraham, and others. They also shared screen space in the recently released web series titled Taish, alongside Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Harshvardhan Rane. The show garnered rave reviews from fans.

