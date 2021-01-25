Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Rings In Her 'crystal' Anniversary With Bharat, Pens Loving Note

Late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni tied the knot with Bharat Sahni on January 25, 2006. On Monday, the duo completed 15 years of togetherness. Riddhima took a trip down memory lane and dug out some old photos from her wedding ceremony. She also shared a family photograph with her daughter, Samara. Sharing the pics, she went on to pen a sweet note for her husband.

Riddhima wrote, "15 years 180 months 780 weeks 5475 days 131400 hours 7884000 minutes and counting ... Happy Crystal Anniversary Bharat. #tothenext15years. Love & kisses." As soon as her post was up on the internet, Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Pandey, Pooja Makhija, Amrita Arora, Ayesha Shroff, Soni Razdan, among many others dropped endearing comments on the photos.



Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's husband also shared a mushy photo with her and penned a heartwarming note. He wrote, "They say if at first you don’t succeed try doing it the way your wife told you. Happy Anniversary @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial. Thank you for everything you do for us. #15 #happywife #happylife #happyme." A user wrote, "Happy anniversary to both of you. Many Many more of adventurous life together. love u both." As soon as Riddhima stumbled upon her husband's post for her, she was quick to drop a comment and reply to him. Take a look at the post.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's mother, Neetu Kapoor also posted a photo from their wedding and wrote, "Happy crystal to both of you. Bless love hugs." Before Riddhima tied the knot in 2016, Neetu Kapoor had told DNA that Bharat Sahni and Riddhima knew each other for three years while studying in London. She added that Rishi Kapoor had asked his daughter to give it another year to see if they still felt the same way. Neetu remarked that after they came back, they gave each other the time and decided to tie the knot. The Amar Akbar Anthony actor also talked about the loveliest thing about Bharat and continued that whenever he meets her, he brings her flowers.

