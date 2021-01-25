Eva Mendes Reveals That Her Daughter Called Her Out For 'being On The Phone Too Much'

American actor and businesswoman, Eva Mendes recently spilt the beans on her time off social media lately. On Saturday, Eva took to her Instagram handle to reveal that one of her two daughters, whom she shares with the First Man actor Ryan Gosling, told her that she was on the phone 'too much'. The 46-year-old also shared that she apologized to her and has promised her of being mindful about the same.

Eva Mendes' daughter calls her out for being on the phone too much

Eva Mendes, whose last post on Instagram was on December 30, 2020, has finally shared her first IG post of this year. In her latest post on the photo-sharing platform, the Girl in Progress actor revealed why she had been inactive on social media for a while. She re-posted one of the recent notes on parenting by 'Latinx Parenting', which read, "Let your kids call you out. It's not disrespect. It's healthy. Kids can be fiercely aligned with their values that they will take nothing less than the respect they deserve".

Sharing the quote, Eva wrote, "I haven’t posted lately because my little one told me I was on the phone too much. I could tell she was taking it personally. And she’s a kid, of course, she’d take it personally. They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it’s not personal". The mother-of-two added, "So we had a good talk, I apologized and I promised her I’d be mindful. I realized that just because I’m always home with them doesn’t mean I’m always present".

Check out Eva Mendes' Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, back in December last year, Eva Mendes had posted about 'Mom pandemic guilt' as she revealed that one of her daughters wanted to cut out late American soprano Maria Callas’ face from one of her record covers. She further went on to reveal that although she 'died a little inside', she quickly said yes to her little one. Her caption read, "My little girl wanted to cut out Maria Callas’ face from the record cover. I quietly died a little inside but I quickly said yes. Mom pandemic guilt in full effect".

Take a look:

