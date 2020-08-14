Sushant's Case: Adnan Sami Backs #CBIForSSR, Says 'Our World Needs Closure, Justice'

More and more names are voicing their support for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Led by Republic TV, the #CBIForSSR movement too has received humongous support with close to two million tweets, and even celebrities have joined in big numbers. The latest to do so was Adnan Sami, who stated that the probe was crucial to get ‘closure’, ‘truth’, ‘cleaning’ and ’justice’ in the case.

Adnan Sami gives support for CBIForSSR

Adnan Sami took to Twitter on Friday and wrote, “Our World needs Closure... Our World needs the Truth... Our World needs Cleansing...Our Worlds needs Justice... Our World needs #CBIForSSR.”

Our World needs #CBIForSSR — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 14, 2020

Some of the most prominent names of the film industry have also given their support to the viral hashtag.

Earlier in the day, Anupam Kher too had joined the movement and hoped that his MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star gets a ‘proper closure’.

As a fellow actor and as a member of the film industry or just as an ordinary citizen of this country I feel it is important that #SushantSinghRajput’s death gets a proper closure. We owe that much to his family, friends & fans. So #CBIforSSR is an important campaign. 🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 14, 2020

Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Shekhar Suman, Sahil Vaid, Jiah Khan’s mother Rabya Khan and many other stars of Bollywood have also sought #CBIForSSR.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti has been leading a new movement ‘Global Prayers for SSR’, that will be marked on August 15, also Independence Day. Urging her followers to post a picture of folded hands, she informed them to join the movement, which has been termed as a ‘global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation’.

The initiative will involve a ‘collective minute of silence and prayer’ at 10 AM IST on August 15. Ankita Lokhande and some more stars sent their support to the initiative.

