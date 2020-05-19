Farhan Akhtar's Projects Like 'Don', 'Fukrey' & More That Became A Franchise

Farhan Akhtar is undoubtedly one of the most versatile talents in Bollywood. Farhan, whose last release The Sky is Pink didn't quite work at the box office, did manage to garner positive reviews for his sincere portrayal. The film also starred Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles.

The actor made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai in 2001 and his acting debut with Rock On!! in 2008. Since then, he has not stopped giving many epic performances with each of his roles in films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Wazir and many more. Along with being a versatile actor, Farhan Akhtar has also produced many films. Here is a list of Farhan’s projects either as an actor, producer or director that became a franchise. Take a look:

Don

Don was a movie released in the year 2006. The film was directed by Farhan Akhtar and starred Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles. The story of the film revolved around a simple Vijay who was recruited by a police officer to masquerade as Don, who is the leader of an international gang of smugglers.

Apart from the lead actors, Hrithik Roshan played a cameo role in the Shahrukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra starrer Don 2. Hrithik played the role of Don in the film. The sequel of the film was titled as Don: The Chase Begins Again and the film marked Farhan’s return into direction after a long gap of five years.

Rock On!!

Farhan Akhtar's Rock On!! was a super hit film because of the hit songs that it featured. The movie was based on four friends who reunited to relive their lives and past moments. Rock On!! also featured Arjun Rampal, Luke Kenny, and Prachi Desai in the important roles.

The film was an Abhishek Kapoor directorial that released in the year 2008. Later, in 2016, Rock On 2 was released. The film was directed by Shujaat Saudagar and featured actors like Farhan Akhtar, Purab Kohli, Arjun Rampal, and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles. The sequel could not do justice to the previous one and hence failed at the box office.

Fukrey

Fukrey is a Bollywood movie series that started in the year 2013 with the first instalment titled Fukrey. The film saw success at the box-office. Later, Fukrey Returns was released on December 8, 2018. The lead cast of Fukrey featured Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma and Richa Chadha. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar produced the Fukrey series under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

