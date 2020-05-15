These Posts By Richa Chaddha Prove That The 'Fukrey' Star Has A Great Sense Of Humour

Richa Chaddha has been a popular face in the Bollywood industry for quite some time now. She is known for her versatility when it comes to acting as well as choosing scripts. The actor has been a part of drama and comedy movies that will surely tickle your funny bone. Richa has proved it time and again that she can indeed immerse herself into any character and excel at that. Along with being a great actor, Richa Chaddha is also an internet sensation today. Lately, Richa Chaddha has been seen setting the internet on fire with her funny memes and posts. Fans have spammed the actor's accounts with comments expressing appreciation and laughter. Read ahead to know more-

Richa Chaddha's posts prove that she has a great sense of humour

Richa Chaddha gave the on-going and trending meme her own twist. The meme initially included sections for only Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder. Richa, however, also added the sections for Twitter and TikTok, started her own meme trending and making the post even funnier.

Richa Chaddha posted this hilarious video of herself on her social media. The video features Richa Chaddha as a news anchor and as a woman from a small village, giving the interview. She tried to convey the real-life news with a pinch of fun and it defiantly made people laugh.

The quarantine period has been hard for every person in lockdown and the household work makes it even worse. Richa Chaddha posted a meme on her social media that started a laughter riot between people. The meme meant that girls are so fed up of the household work in this quarantine now that they might even get ready to marry a man who offers to do the dishes.

Richa Chaddha posted an adorable meme on Mother’s Day. Posting a screenshot of her chat with her mother, Richa portrays how big a fan his mother is too, of memes. In the screenshot, her mother is seen wishing her ‘get well soon’ with a goofy picture.

Richa Chaddha reposted a meme shared by a friend, on her social media handle. The meme is made using snapshots of Richa Chaddha in her character of Bholi Punjaban from her movie, Fukrey. The meme is made using the scene where she comes out of jail after a very long time, indicating this is how it is going to feel once the lockdown is over.

