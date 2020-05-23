'Fukrey 3' Director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba Says Upcoming Film Could Reflect COVID Pandemic

The Fukrey franchise has entertained its viewers with their two hilarious movies. The fans have been extremely impatient to know anything related to the follow-up film for Fukrey Returns. Now the director of the film, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba recently had a conversation with a news agency and shared some words about Fukrey 3.

Mrigdeep Singh Lama on Fukrey 3 plot

Mrigdeep Singh Lamba said that Fukrey 3 will have a strong message that people will take away and it will be delivered in a humorous way. He mentioned that currently, the original story doesn’t mention anything about COVID-19. But they have been thinking and trying to come up with ways to incorporate COVID-19 into the film.

The director mentioned that they need to be careful about how they show the COVID-19 in a subtle manner so that it does not look forced. He also mentioned that he would totally make a full-fledged film on COVID-19 with a touch of humour if he cannot add it in his Fukrey 3.

Mrigdeep Singh Lamba also spoke about the production of Fukrey 3. He revealed that they had started working on it before the lockdown was imposed and are currently communicating via phone. He revealed that they have got a story in place and the writing is almost 80 per cent complete.

The team is working on the screenplay and are going to be completed as soon as things start to normalise. The said that they need to understand the ground reality before going on floors. Initially, the production was scheduled to begin by October-November but nothing is certain now. The film will star popular faces of the industry including stars like Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh.

More about Fukrey

Fukrey is a popular 2013 Bollywood comedy film which was directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Initially, the movie has a poor opening but soon it went on to become a hit. Some critics also gave this film the tag of a sleeper hit. After years of airing the film has become of the cult classics of the Indian cinema.

The film was produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani and starred actors like Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadda, Vishakha Singh, and Priya Anand. It was released on June 14, 2013, and it managed to collect ₹36.5 crores through box office collections.

