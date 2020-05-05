Richa Chadha Posts 'Fukrey' Meme, Says Lockdown Life Is 'nothing New'; See Pic

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood celebrities have been encouraging their fans to stay at home during this crisis and make the most of the quarantine period. During this time, social media has played an important role as the actors are able to reach out to their fans. Recently, actor Richa Chadha shared a hilarious meme that features her character from Fukrey.

Also Read: "Irrfan Khan In Paan Singh Tomar Was So Real," Says Richa Chadha Remembering The Actor

Also Read: Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Take Part In An Online Party With Mindy Kaling & Mahershala Ali

Richa Chadha took to her Instagram account to share a meme featuring one of her most loved characters Bholi Punjaban. Richa Chadha in the meme has tried to convey the situation post the lockdown. In the meme, Richa Chadha has grabbed a bag in her hand and is getting out of the prison wearing a hoodie. This meme is given a hilarious twist as one's home is referred to as a prison during the Coronavirus lockdown. Richa Chadha captioned the meme as "😂 “Lockdown life” is just life for my Bholi !".

Here is a look at the meme that Richa Chadha shared

Several fans commented on this meme. Fans flooded the comments section with laughing emojis. The fans even commented on the picture calling Richa Chadha "Bholi ji". Check out the comments below.

Reportedly, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have postponed their wedding because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Reports also suggest that Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were planning to get married in April. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha also had guests flying from the US and Europe for the wedding.

On the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's film Panga. The film also features Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta and Jassi Gill in pivotal roles. Up next, Richa Chadha will be seen in the film Temple Girl. According to sources, the film was all set to go on floors in the month of May.

Also Read: Ali Fazal Misses Richa Chadha, Considers Taking Mumbai Police's Permission To Visit Her

Also Read: Ali Fazal Reveals How He Went On To Propose Love Of His Life, Richa Chadha

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.