Deepika Padukone celebrates 7 years of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' with old look test pics

As one of the much-loved films Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani clocked 7-years-of his release on May 31, the leading actress Deepika Padukone took to social media to recall some memorable moments spent during the shooting of the film. The actress shared a series of throwback pictures on social media while commemorating the special day with one of her famous dialogues from the film.

Deepika shares throwback pictures to celebrate 7 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The actress who played the role of Naina Talwar in the film, shared a picture on her Instagram page while reliving some fond memories from the shooting days of the film. The unseen picture is from the look test of the two actors for the film. The adored on-screen couple is seen in two looks, one from the first half of the film, where they travel to Manali and the second from the wedding part of the film.

Apart from the pictures, the actress shared a dialogue from the film in the caption and wrote that memories are like a box of sweets, which if one gets opened then a person will not be able to eat just a single one.

The film which had an ensemble star-cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Deepika Padukone showcased the love story of Naina Talwar (Deepika) and Bunny ( Ranbir), who met during a trek and ended up discovering their true dreams during the process. Distanced by time, they reunite at Aditi (Kalki)'s wedding only to realize what they truly feel about each other. The film also redefined friendship goals.

The Assistant Director of the film Sharan Sharma shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the sets and wrote, "7 years since the release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani ... great team ... great memories ... (sic)."

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, easily found a spot among the blockbuster movies of 2013. After Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Deepika and Ranbir shared screen space in Imtiaz Ali's 2015 film Tamasha. Deepika married her Padmaavat co-star Ranveer Singh in 2018, while Ranbir Kapoor is dating Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt.

