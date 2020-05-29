Deepika Padukone Shares Family's WhatsApp Chat, This Is How She Has Saved Ranveer's Number

The fact that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share a good equation with their in-laws seems to be no secret. Deepika's recent Instagram post just reaffirms this. The actor posted a screenshot of her family WhatsApp group and shared how they lift each others' spirits, particularly after some achievement. But what grabbed the attention was how Deepika saved Ranveer's number as.

Later in the evening, on Deepika Padukone's Instagram, the actor posted a screenshot of her family WhatsApp group. Deepika shared how her family encouraged each other for any big achievement. The conversation in question showed Deepika's mother and father and Ranveer Singh's father congratulated the latter for giving a good interview. But what grabbed everyone's attention is that Deepika saved Ranveer's name as 'Handsome'. Take a look:

The members of Deepika Padukone's family WhatsApp group were also tagged in the post. Along with Ranveer Singh, there is Ritika Bhavnani (Ranveer Singh's sister), Anju Bhavnani (Ranveer Singh's mother), Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani (Ranveer Singh's father), Anisha Padukone (Deepika Padukone's sister), Ujjwala Padukone (Deepika Padukone's mother) and Prakash Padukone (Deepika Padukone's father). Adding a caption to her post, Deepika wrote, "And this is how we roll... Whenever anyone in the family has a big day, the rest of us tune in. Like in the case above. Everyone appreciated an interview my husband did recently.Similarly there are times when we get pulled up or get given feedback on what we could have done differently or better.And that to us is the most valuable!â¤ï¸ #family".

On Deepika Padukone's Instagram, there are countless photos of her family. There is an adorable monochrome picture of Ranveer Singh hugging both Deepika and her sister Anisha. There are countless pictures of Deepika and Ranveer and some with her parents as well. Here's a look at Deepika Padukone's family:

In other news, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie, Chhapaak where she played the role of an acid-victim survivor. She is currently awaiting the release of '83 which is a biopic of former Indian skipper, Kapil Dev based on his 1983 world cup victory. Deepika will feature in the role of his, Romi, while Ranveer Singh will play Kapil Dev on screen. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan and was expected to release on April 10, 2020 but has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Besides this, Deepika also has an untitled Shakun Batra film and The Intern in her kitty.

Image credit: Deepika Padukone Instagram, Ranveer Singh Instagram

