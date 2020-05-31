Deepika Padukone continues Oscar-nominated film spree, touched by 'Black Panther' quote

The COVID-19 pandemic has given fans an insight into the celebrity lives as never seen before. Not many would’ve expected visuals of the stars washing dishes, cleaning fans or cooking. Deepika Padukone too tried to get ‘productive’ during the lockdown by indulging in skin-care, making juices and desserts.

Another aspect of her life that she did not incorporate into the episodes of her ‘productivity in the time of COVID-19 Season 1' has been movies. The actor has been enjoying films during the lockdown and recommending it to her fans on her Instagram stories. The Cocktail stars seems to focussing on films that either won or were nominated at the Oscars, since most of recommendations have been such.

The latest that Deepika recommended was the superhero film Black Panther. Sharing the poster, she put the sticker 'What it now'.

The 2018 Marvel blockbuster starring Chadwick Boseman, apart from being in the list of the highest-grossing films of all time, had received seven nominations, including for Best Picture.

It had also won three awards, in Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design categories at the 91st Academy Awards. The action film had also become the first movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to win an Oscar

Deeika also seemed to be hit hard by one of the iconic lines and shared the quote in her next post, the dialogue delivered by the protagonist T'Challa aka Black Panther.

“Wakanda will no longer watch from the shadows. We can not. We must not. We will work to be an example of how we, as brothers and sisters on this earth, should treat each other. Now, more than ever, the illusions of division threaten our very existence. We all know the truth: more connects us than separates us. But in times of crisis the wise build bridges, while the foolish build barriers. We must find a way to look after one another, as if we were one single tribe."

Previously, Deepika had similarly recommended movies, that were nominated at the Oscars. A few days ago, she seemed to have gone on a binge watch, and recommended 2017 Phantom Thread and 2013 film Her on the same day. From 1993 film Age of Innocence to this year’s Oscar nomination Jojo Rabit, there were interesting recommendations for her fans to watch.

Meanwhile, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh lent their support to the relief efforts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo have pledged to contribute to PM-CARES fund. On the professional front, their film ‘83, slated for release in April, might be one of the first to release after the lockdown ends.

