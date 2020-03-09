The Debate
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani': Interesting Trivia From The Hit Film

Bollywood News

Ranbir Kapoor's hit film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' had gained him immense popularity. Get to know about some interesting trivia about the movie.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor’s film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released in 2013. The film featured actors Kalki Koechlin, Deepika Padukone and Aditya Roy Kapur along with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is about four friends who take a trip to Manali which has a whole new adventure in store for them. The film revolves around love, life, and friendships. Here are some trivia about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani you probably didn't know about.

Trivia of the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

  • The film was actually shot in Gulmarg instead of Manali

After the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released, Manali became a popular tourist destination amongst the youth. But the fact is that the film was shot in Gulmarg, and not Manali.

Also Read: WATCH | 'Naina And Bunny Goofing Around': Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate 6 Years Of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'

  • Ranbir Kapoor was the only choice for the lead role

The film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani featured Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. And the most interesting trivia about the lead actor is that the script was written so that Ranbir Kapoor could fit in the role. Ranbir Kapoor’s character in the film was that of a carefree, career-oriented guy who loves to travel.

  • It was a comeback for Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone who had broken up sometime back before they starred in the movie

 It was a comeback movie for them as a couple as they hadn't done a movie together since their break-up.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor’s Best Outfits From 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' You Must Check Out

  • Ranbir Kapoor got his ear pierced for the movie

Ranbir Kapoor was shown as an aspiring travel photographer in the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. To understand the role properly and get into the character, Ranbir Kapoor had actually pierced his ears in real life.

  • A 6-hour journey  turned out to be a 14-hour journey

Another fact/trivia from the movie was a story from behind the scenes. Director Ayaan Mukherjee decided to make the stars travel by road from Manali, instead of flying them separately. The 6-hour journey, however, turned out to be a 14-hour journey when Ranbir Kapoor insisted on finding the hyped restaurant that served the best butter chicken in the world.

Also Read: 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' Deleted Scenes One Must Watch Right Away; See

Also Read: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To 3 Idiots; Most-loved Bollywood Films Based On Friendship

 

 

