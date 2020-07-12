8 Lesser-remembered 90s Movies Of Salman Khan That You May Have Never Heard Of

Salman Khan is a popular Bollywood actor who is known for his larger-than-life image in his movies. He is undeniably an audience magnet as his majority of the films have been a box office super hit. Check out 8 movies of Salman Khan which are so obscure that not many would have heard about them. These movies are from the 90s where Salman Khan was seen largely in the romantic movie genre.

Salman Khan's movies:

Ek Ladka Ek Ladki - IMDb rating 5.7

Ek Ladka Ek Ladki is a Salman Khan rom-com released in the year 1992. Neelam Kothari starred alongside Salman in this film. The movie is said to be hugely inspired by the Hollywood movie of 1987 titled Overboard.

Kurbaan - IMDb rating 4.1

Kurbaan is a 1991 movie starring Salman Khan and Ayesha Jhulka as the main star cast along with Sunil Dutt and Kabir Bedi as well. The romantic movie served as the debut for actress Ayesha Jhulka as well. The movie is said to be Salman's fifth consecutive hit of his career after his movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baaghi, Sanam Bewafa, and Patthar Ke Phool, however not many Salman Khan fans from the current times seem to recall this 90s movie.

ALSO READ| Salman Khan's 'Biwi No. 1': Here's The Making Of The Comedy-drama Movie

Sangdil Sanam - IMDb rating 3.7

Sangdil Sanam is a 1994 released Salman Khan starrer where he was paired opposite Manisha Koirala. The movie was directed by Shomu Mukherjee. Actors like Alok Nath, Ashok Saraf, Raza Murad, Reema Lagoo, and Kiran Kumar were seen portraying pivotal roles in the film as well.

Suryavanshi - IMDb rating 4.5

Suryavanshi is a 1992-released film starring Salman Khan, Sheeba, Saeed Jaffrey and Amrita Singh in pivotal roles. Actors like Shakti Kapoor, Sushma Seth and Kadar Khan were seen in small parts of the film as well. The film was directed by Rakesh Kumar.

ALSO READ| Can Bradley Cooper Be As Good As Salman Khan's 'Prem' In Hollywood's Hum Saath Saath Hain?

Chandra Mukhi - IMDb rating 3.7

The film Chandra Mukhi saw Sridevi paired opposite actor Salman Khan in the 1993 film. The plot of the film is reportedly inspired by the 1990 Telugu movie titled Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari as well as the 1988's Hollywood film titled Big. Chandra Mukhi was, however, a box office flop.

Dil Tera Aashiq - IMDb rating 5.1

Dil Tera Aashiq saw Salman Khan starring opposite his one of the popular costars i.e. Madhuri Dixit. The movie was directed by Lawrence D'Souza. The 1993 released movie saw actors like Anupam Kher and Kader Khan in pivotal roles as well.

ALSO READ| Salman Khan Praises Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya'; Says 'what A Comeback'

Jaagruti - IMDb rating 3.2

Jaagruti is also Salman's another romantic action-drama movie starring Karishma Kapoor in the lead role. The film was directed by Suresh Krissna. The film released in 1992.

Nishchaiy - IMDb rating 3.9

Nishchaiy is a Vinod Khanna, Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor starrer movie released in the year 1992. The movie is directed by Esmayeel Shroff. Nischaiy featured actors like Moushumi Chatterjee, Reema Lagoo, Saeed Jaffrey in pivotal roles as well.

ALSO READ| Mahika Sharma To Be A Part Of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14? Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.