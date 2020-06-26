Mahika Sharma To Be A Part Of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14? Read Details

After a gap of three months, people are taking a sigh of relief as the shooting of many television shows and movies have resumed. Recently, there have been many speculations about the fourteenth season of India’s most-watched reality television show, Bigg Boss. It is said that the makers of the show have started to send out feelers to stars for the upcoming season. It is reportedly said that actor Mahika Sharma is one of the actors who have been approached for Bigg Boss 14. Read ahead to know more about the latest development-

Mahika Sharma in Bigg Boss 14?

Mahika Sharma has reportedly been approached for being a contestant on Bigg Boss for the past two years. This year too, the makers have tried to get the actor on board for the upcoming season. While having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, when Mahika Sharma was asked about if she was interested in being a part of the show, the actor said that it is too early to talk about the show, as she is herself not even sure about it yet. But, she said that she sure feels glad for not doing the previous season (Bigg Boss 13) as her friend, Siddharth Shukla took away all the votes and ended up being the winner of the show.

Mahika Sharma had recently been making headlines when the news of her being linked with adult movie actor, Danny D became viral. The two were reportedly supposed to do a movie together. Reports also suggest that after hearing the news, Mahika Sharma’s mother broke all ties and relations with her. After being apart and not in touch for almost two long years, it was only recently that the mother and daughter got back in touch, during the global pandemic.

During the candid chat with an entertainment daily, when Mahika Sharma was asked about her relationship with Danny D, the actor said that she has no regrets about knowing Danny D. But, she said that she sure felt mentally harassed because people trolled her. She revealed that it was sad for her to see that not only unknown people but even some of her own school and college friends were indulging in these activities.

