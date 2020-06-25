Can Bradley Cooper Be As Good As Salman Khan's 'Prem' In Hollywood's Hum Saath Saath Hain?

Hum Saath Saath Hain is considered as one of the best family dramas of all time. The 1999 Indian drama was written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The cast had several big names like Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Behl, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Karisma Kapoor, and Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, Neelam Kothari, and Mahesh Thakur had played supporting roles. The cult classic movie showed different family values and relationships.

The film was also the highest-grossing film of that year. The music of Hum Saath Saath Hain also proved to be a huge success among the audience. Songs like Hum Saath Saath Hain, Yeh Toh Sach Hai Ki Bhagwan Hai are still remembered by the fans. The movie proved to be a huge hit among Indian audiences but what if the movie was made in Hollywood? Here is a look at Hum Saath Saath Hain cast if the movie is ever made in Hollywood.

Bradley Cooper as Prem

Salman Khan had played the role of Prem in Hum Saath Saath Hain. If the movie is made in Hollywood, Bradley Cooper can fill the shoes of Salman Khan’s Prem with his stellar looks and acting skills.

Image Credits: Salman Khan and bradleycooper__original Instagram

Jennifer Lawrence as Preeti

The role of Prem’s wife was played by Sonali Bendre in the movie. For the Hollywood version, Jennnifer Lawrence might be perfect opposite Bradley Cooper.

Image Credits: Sonali Bendre and jenniferlawrence_ Instagram

Chris Hemsworth as Vinod

The character of Vinod was played by Saif Ali Khan in the movie. Chris Hemsworth can do justice to this character in Hollywood's Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Image Credits: actorsaifalikhan and Chris Hemsworth Instagram

Natalie Portman as Sapna

Vinod’s wife, Sapna was played by Natalie Portman in the movie. In Hollywood’s Hum Saath Saath Hain, Natalie Portman might be the perfect actor to play this role.

Image Credits: Karisma Kapoor and Natalie Portman Instagram

David Schwimmer as Vivek

The eldest brother was played by Mohnish Bahl in Hum Saath Saath Hain. If the movie is ever made in Hollywood, David Schwimmer might be the ideal actor to play this part.

Image Credits: Mohnish Bahl and thedailyschwimmer Instagram

Jennifer Aniston as Sadhna

Vivek’s wife was played by Tabu in the movie. In the Hollywood version, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer would be the natural choice to play Vivek and Sadhna.

Image Credits: Tabu and Jennifer Aniston Instagram

Robert De Niro as Ramkishen

The father and head of the family, Ramkishen was portrayed by Alok Nath in the movie. Robert De Niro can play this role to perfection if the movie ever gets a Hollywood remake.

Image Credits: In a still from the movie and robertdenirodaily Instagram

Promo Image Credits: Salman Khan and bradleycooper__original Instagram

