Salman Khan's 'Biwi No. 1': Here's The Making Of The Comedy-drama Movie

Biwi No 1 is a comedy-drama film starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor, and Tabu in the lead roles. The David Dhawan-directorial also features Amitabh Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan in cameo roles. Biwi No. 1 released in 1999 and opened to a positive response from the critics and the audience alike.

It was the second highest-grossing movie of the year and got numerous nods for categories like Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Comedian. Moreover, Sushmita Sen won the Best Supporting Actress award. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about the making of the comedy movie. Read on:

Making of Biwi No. 1

The makers of Biwi No. 1 released BTS of the comedy movie. It begins with a few stills from the film and showcases actors sharing their experience during the making of the flick. Sushmita Sen recalls that when she was working in Biwi No. 1, she felt that the whole Bollywood industry was present on the sets. She also applauded her co-stars like Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor and appreciated their sense of humour.

Karisma Kapoor describes her character in the film. She tells that Pooja is naïve, who believes that her husband cannot do anything wrong with her, and during the initial days, Prem proves her right. However, due to the circumstances, she has to face the truth that he is not with her anymore. So, when Pooja reacts to the situation, it becomes quite fun.

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen also explains her character, Rupali Walia. She describes her as a young and beautiful model, whose sole aim is to marry a rich man. Sen goes on to tell how the characters have retained the intense moments with their skills, while comedic moments were ''on another level''.

Filmmaker David Dhawan calls Salman Khan lovable in the movie. He says that the Prem was a simple man and the actor has portrayed him well. He praised Khan’s ''timings''. Dhawan also praises Salman Khan for being a natural actor. He says that no one would realise that he is performing in the movie. But they would resonate with him as he makes the situation look real rather than scripted.

David Dhawan also tells his favourite scene in the movie. When Prem lies to Rupali about his marriage, he tries to convince her. It becomes quite comedic as Salman Khan pretends to cry and approaches Sushmita Sen. Ultimately, she gives in and accepts that she loves him.

