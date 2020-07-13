8 Years Of 'Cocktail': Deepika Padukone Changes Her Name On Social Media To Veronica

To celebrate eight years of one of the most fun-filled Bollywood films Cocktail, Deepika Padukone on July 13 changed her social media name to Veronica, the character which she played in the film. Moreover, she also changed her profile picture and uploaded her throwback picture from the film as the new display picture. The 2012 film is considered as one of Deepika Padukone’s finest films to date and has earned critical acclaim for its heartwarming story and unique cast.

Deepika Padukone changes her name on social media handles

The film directed by Homi Adajania, revolves around the story of Veronica who becomes friends with Meera (Diana Penty) and then Gautam (Saif Ali Khan) and eventually both move into her apartment. All is well until love enters their lives and adds more complications than they can handle. The film Cocktail marked the Bollywood debut of Diana Penty. The actress received a lot of praise for her performance. Deepika Padukone’s character Veronic was a free-spirited, bold, and confident one who loved living life on her own terms and conditions. Even after bagging several iconic roles in several films done by the actress so far, Veronica happens to be one of the strongest characters played by Deepika.

Apart from changing her name on social media handles, the actress also recalled her journey while sharing a BTS video from the shooting days. The video is a compilation of the beautiful memories that Deepika still holds in her heart. It includes fooling around on the sets with her other co-stars Saif, Diana and Dimple Kapadia. The short clip also shows how much fun the trio had while shooting for the film at several exotic locations around the world. While captioning the post, Deepika confessed her love for the film and wrote that going back to the time and reliving these moments again is something she wants to do again.

Apart from the amazing storyline, the soulful tracks of the film were like icing to the cherry cake. They were too smashing hit Chartbusters like Angreji Beat, Tumhi Ho Bandhu were the ones that bagged the top position on the most liked song list. The film won several awards to the actress for her outstanding performance. In 2012, Deepika Padukone bagged the Best Actress Award for her performance as Veronica in Cocktail. The Smita Patil Memorial Award was introduced in 1985 by Priyadarshni Academy to recognize the late actor’s contribution to the film industry.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress will next be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife in Kabir Khan’s next sports drama ’83. Apart from this, according to media reports, the Ram Leela actor has been engaging herself in yoga sessions as a preparation for her upcoming film with director Shakun Batra. It is reportedly not revealed if these sessions will aid her character in the film but the actor has been rigorously training herself in these sessions. The film also stars Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi in the pivotal roles.

