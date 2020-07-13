Deepika Padukone Won Many Awards For Her Stellar Performance In 'Om Shanti Om'

With her debut film itself, Deepika Padukone cemented her own niche in Bollywood. After modelling and featuring in several ad commercials, Deepika Padukone made an outstanding debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om. Helmed by celebrated choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan, Om Shanti Om minted over ₹150 Crores at the BO.

Deepika Padukone played a double role in the movie and her stellar performance won her numerous accolades as the best female debutant of 2007. Here is the list of awards, Deepika was felicitated with for her performance in Om Shanti Om. Take a look-

List of Awards Deepika Won For Her Performance In 'Om Shanti Om'

1. International Indian Film Academy Awards- Best female debut

2. Producers Guild Film Awards-Best female debut

3. Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival- Best Debut (Female)

4. Screen Awards-Most Promising Newcomer

5. Filmfare Awards-Best Female Debut

Om Shanti Om is a movie based on the concept of reincarnation. The film is a complete family entertainer, packed with amazing story screenplay, and performances. Deepika Padukone essayed the female lead in the Farah Khan movie. Her character, Shantipriya, became highly popular, and her dialogues like Ek Chutki Sindoor became a rage amongst the youth. She played a popular Bollywood heroine of the 1970s, who is betrayed and killed by her lover, Mukesh. Arjun Rampal played that role. Thirty years later, a junior artist, who loved Shanti Priya and died while trying to save her, recalls his past life.

To seek revenge for Shanti's death from Mukesh, Om (Shah Rukh) takes the help of Shanti's look-alike Sandy. Deepika Padukone has a meaty role in the movie and she performed both the characters brilliantly, which added to her popularity. Post that, Deepika Padukone has done many blockbuster films which made her one of the highest-paid and celebrated female actors in the country. Some of her notable performances include Ramleela, Chennai Express, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani amid other. Her last release Chhappak was critically acclaimed and did decent business at the box-office.

DP will be next seen in '83', which a biopic based on the life of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev. Her real-life husband, Ranveer Singh will be playing her reel-life husband as well in the sports-drama, as the male lead. The release of '83' has been pushed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic from April to a later date. Celebrated director Kabir Khan has helmed the DeepVeer film.

