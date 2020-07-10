Deepika Padukone’s Old Picture From A School Trip Is Pure Nostalgia! Can You Spot Her?

Deepika Padukone is often known to treat her fans with some beautiful throwback pictures of herself on social media. The actor recently shared her 'Flashback Friday' post wherein she treated her fans with some throwback pictures of her from one of her school trips. The pictures will surely take one on a trip down the memory lane.

Deepika Padukone shared some lovely throwback pictures

In the first picture, the Padmaavat actor can be seen sitting in the last seat of a bus while intently looking on to something. She can be seen donning a white outfit while her hair is tied in a ponytail. The second picture has her lying down on the upper berth of the train. She can be seen clicking a picture with her camera from the berth. But the Bajirao Mastani actor also had a beautiful caption to go along with the pictures.

Deepika wrote in the caption that it is often being told to 'look ahead.' She added that it is also important to look back and see where you have come from and what it has taken to get where we are on this beautiful journey. Take a look at the endearing throwback pictures of the actor.

Meanwhile, Deepika is making the most of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The actor along with her husband Ranveer Singh has been working out, cooking some tasty meals, bingeing on movies, and has also been updating her fans on the same. The actor has also been reportedly prepping up for her upcoming films and has been busy with some script narrations too.

Deepika Padukone's prep for Shakun Batra's next

According to media reports, the Ram Leela actor has been engaging herself in yoga sessions as a preparation for her upcoming film with director Shakun Batra. It is reportedly not revealed if these sessions will aid her character in the film but the actor has been rigorously training herself in these sessions.

The film also stars Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi in the pivotal roles. The film was reportedly supposed to go on floors in the month of April but now the shooting has come to a standstill due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

