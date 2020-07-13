8 Years Of 'Cocktail': Diana Penty Reminisces Old Memories From Shooting Days

As 2012's most loved film Cocktail clocked 8 years of its release on July 13, Diana Penty who made her debut in Bollywood with the film recalled her journey. Diana, who played the role of Meera in the film, shared a video while renumerating her shooting days with Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. In the video, Diana can be seen spending some fun moments with her co-actors while rehearsing for her scenes.

Diana Penty recalls her Cocktail shooting days

Diana documented her amazing journey on Instagram where she can be seen showing all her looks from the film, starting from playing a sweet and innocent Meera to the party girl. The short clip also shows some stills from the film where Diana is seen sharing a comfort zone with her other two co-stars Saif and Deepika. The shooting of the famous peppy track Tumhi Ho Bandhu was also shown in the video which just depicts the amount of fun and masti the actors had on the sets while shooting for the Homi Adajania directorial film. While captioning the post, Diana thanked her stars for giving her this opportunity and also the entire team for giving one of the best experiences of her life.

Read: 8 Years Of 'Cocktail': Deepika Padukone Changes Her Name On Social Media To Veronica

Read: Deepika Padukone Or Diana Penty: Who Styled The Big-Bow Ensemble Better At Cannes?



Scores of her fans were quick enough to leave a comment under the post and revealed their favourite part from the film. One of the users thanked the film for giving such bright talent to the Bollywood fraternity and also mentioned that after watching the first promo, he became a huge fan of Diana. Another user hailed Diana’s acting skills in the film. A third user chimed in and wrote that this was the best movie, she has ever seen.

Apart from Diana, Deepika Padukone on July 13 changed her social media name to Veronica, the character which she played in the film. Moreover, she also changed her profile picture and uploaded her throwback picture from the film as the new display picture. The 2012 film is considered as one of Deepika Padukone’s finest films to date and has earned critical acclaim for its heartwarming story and unique cast.

Read: Alaya F, Diana Penty & Other Divas' Guide To Turn Ordinary Pant-suit Glamorous

Read: Diana Penty Opens Up On Doing Action Films, Says 'I'd Jump With Joy If Someone Offers Me'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.