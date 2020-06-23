Alaya F, Diana Penty & Other Divas' Guide To Turn Ordinary Pant-suit Glamorous

Bollywood divas know how to grab attention with their voguish attires. From acing traditional, formal, sporty, off-duty to fusion outfits, celebrities do not shy away from experimenting with their looks and set trends for their fans. Many times, Bollywood stars have added their twist to the classic formal ensembles. So, we have shared photos of Alaya F, Diana Penty, and Deepika Padukone, among others, in stunning pantsuits. Check out their pictures.

Alaya F

Alaya F is a true fashionista. After marking her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman in Bollywood, the actor has been slaying with her looks on social media. For a magazine shoot, Alaya F opted for a floral patterned coat pant. The duotone pantsuit features red roses on plain black cloth. The blazer flaunts her plunging neckline, which the actor accentuated with the beaded neckpiece. Alaya F completed her look with a pair of brown leather boots, red lip shade, and she kept her drenched hair loose.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty attended a brand launch event in a classic and subtle formal ensemble. She opted for a white monotone pantsuit for the same. The actor paired loose pants with a similar v-neckline top and covered her shoulders with a blazer. Diana Penty paired her outfit with strappy high heels of the same shade. For a rounded off look, she sported a light pink lip colour, accessorized tiny earrings, and kept her hair loose.

Deepika Padukone

Monochrome ensembles have been trending lately. During a special occasion in Davos, Switzerland, Deepika Padukone chose a three-piece pantsuit by French label Gauchere Paris. Her all-black looks included a blazer, straight-legged pants, and a winter coat to cope up with the chilly weather of Switzerland Padukone accessorized her look with a diamond necklace and matching drop earrings. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and highlighted her eyes with a thick and dramatic cat-eye for a complete look.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Aroa wore a powder blue satin pantsuit by Tako Mekvabidze for a promotional event. The cropped jacket of the ensemble feature statement shoulders and offer a hint of the actor’s toned waist. She paired it with straightened trousers. To complete her pantsuit look, Malaika Arora picked a pair of pumps with a holographic shine. She accessorized her outfit with silver rings and matching hoop earrings of the same shade.

