Deepika Padukone Or Diana Penty: Who Styled The Big-Bow Ensemble Better At Cannes?

Celebrated personalities from across the globe often wait to grace the red carpet at the International Cannes Film Festival, and this year was no different. However, with the widespread outbreak of COVID-19 in several nations, Cannes this year has been cancelled. While reminiscing some of the best fashion faceoffs during Cannes Film Festivals between Bollywood divas, we bring to you a highly riveting one. Deepika Padukone and her Cocktail co-star Diana Penty both opted for similar outlandish attires with gigantic bows last year in May at Cannes. However, who out of the two wore the massive bow outfit better is something you can decide after looking at these pictures.

Deepika Padukone or Diana Penty, Who Styled The Big-Bow Outfit Better?

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is a huge fan of big-bows, and her Instagram wall is proof of that. The Om Shanti Om actor loves to experiment with her looks when it comes to Cannes. In 2019, most of her sartorial choices at the International Film Festival became a rage, be it the tulle lime green dress or this exuberant Peter Dundas gown. In this off-white monochrome attire, Deepika Padukone looked bewitching. The humongous black bow stitched diagonally in the front, made her entire look too flattering.

Details like the thigh-high slit, bouffant sleeves, and the plunging neckline simply stole the show. Her dramatic eye makeup added a lot of panache to her Cannes look. However, DP did balance the extra-kohl of her eyes with a nude lip-tone. For hair, Deepika Padukone chose to wear a high ponytail with super sleek and straight hair. Padukone accessorised her look with chunky bracelets and statement hoops.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty, on the other hand, opted for a voguish Celia Kritharioti number. The Shehar Ki Ladki girl chose to ditch the cliche gowns and wore a breathtaking jumpsuit with one-shoulder in the shade black. However, the highlight of Diana Penty's Cannes look was the gigantic blush pink bow, which sat comfortably on her left shoulder with an elongated cape. The shimmer of the pastel bow accentuated the monotonous black pantsuit to many folds.

For hair, Diana opted for a pullback rolled in hair bun, which certainly complimented her classic jumpsuit look. With minimal dewy makeup, she accessorised her fascinating outfit with a sleek black clutch and stud earrings. The fact that Diana Penty's footwear hue matched with her pink bow, totally made this entire look highly endearing.

