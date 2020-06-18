Diana Penty Opens Up On Doing Action Films, Says 'I'd Jump With Joy If Someone Offers Me'

Recently, while talking to a leading news portal, Bollywood actor Diana Penty revealed that she would jump with joy if an action film is offered to her. Adding more, she said that action is a difficult genre that requires a lot of prep and hard work, but she will love a full-on action project. Also, Diana Penty talked about reuniting with Dinesh Vijan for Shiddat.

Diana Penty's take on action films

Interestingly, Diana was asked if she has zeroed in on her next project after Shiddat, to which she said no. When asked the reason for being selective, Diana opened up and said that is a misconception people have about her. Elaborating about the same, Diana said that she wants to be a part of films that she will enjoy watching, and the script should create an organic connection with her.

The actor believes in following her instincts at work and does not overthink. She revealed that for John Abraham starrer Parmanu, she learned kickboxing and martial arts. She felt every single muscle in her body while training, added the actor.

As the conversation moved ahead, The Happy Bhaag Jaegi actor talked about her upcoming project Shiddat. Calling it a 'special film for her' she reasoned that the upcoming flick had brought Dinesh and her together, after her debut film Cocktail. Adding more about Shiddat, Diana admitted to being a fan of the rom-com genre.

Diana asserted that she never expected to be drawn to an intense love story. Giving a sneak peek into the development of the film, she said that the filming is done and only a little patchwork is remaining. She also revealed that during the lockdown, she read a couple of scripts.

In her interview, the 34-year-old actor also talked about offering help to combat the health crisis as she has worked closely with the Salaam Bombay Foundation to provide safety gear and hand sanitisers to the police. Quoting it a way to say thank you to them, she praised them saying that they have been on the frontline since the beginning. She revealed that the foundation has covered over ten police stations in Mumbai.

