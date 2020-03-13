Kiara Advani's 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' & Other Biopics On Former Indian Captains

Kiara Advani is at the peak of her career with her back-to-back hit movies. She also worked in the film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in the year 2016. She played the role of Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Dhoni. The actor was praised for her role in the film. There are also many other biopics that are based on the lives of cricketers. Take a look at other biopics on cricketers.

Movies based on the life of former Indian cricket captains

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

The movie is an inspiring story of the former Indian cricket captain M.S Dhoni. The film is based on his life struggles and how he faced the challenges in life. The film had a budget of Rs 104 crores and it earned Rs 216 crores at the box office. Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of M.S. Dhoni in the movie.

Azhar

The film is based on the life of Mohammad Azharuddin. Emraan Hashmi played the role of Mohammad Azharuddin in the biopic. The cast of the movie also included Lara Dutta, Nargis Fakhri, Prachi Desai, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The film had a budget of Rs 35 crores and its box office collection was Rs 56.48 crores.

'83

The upcoming film is based on the life of Kapil Dev. The role of Kapil Dev will be played by Ranveer Singh. The movie is all set to release on April 10, 2020, and is directed by Kabir Khan. Fans have been already showing excitement for the upcoming movie.

