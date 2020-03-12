Kiara Advani's Best Scenes From Her Debut Movie 'Fugly' Are Simply A Must-watch!

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with Kabir Sadanand's Fugly in 2014. In an interview, she mentioned that she started getting noticed in Bollywood post her role in the biographical film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Here are some best scenes from her debut film Fugly that are a must-watch if you are a Kiara Advani fan.

Kiara Advani's best scenes from Fugly

This is one of the essential scenes in the film 'Fugly' where Kiara's character faces some unforeseen exploitation by the shopkeeper. She talks about this incident to her friends who then decide to take revenge on the shopkeeper. Kiara Advani has portrayed a strong character in this film and that is evident in this scene.

Kiara Advani showcased her exceptional dancing skills right from her first movie. One can even see her showing her 'Dilli ki Ladki' nature at the end of this song where she herself manages her offenders and makes them leave her alone.

Kiara Advani and her friends discuss a dangerous plan in this scene. Here Jimmy Sheirgill can be seen telling them about a plan which could make them rich overnight. Jimmy Sheirgill plays the role of a police officer in the film.

Kiara Advani's movies

Kiara Advani has a few projects lined up for the year 2020 after her recently released Netflix film Guilty. She would be next seen in some big-budget movies for the year 2020 including Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Indoo Ki Jawani and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shershaah. Kiara Advani's last film gained rave reviews all over the web. The film revolved around the gripping story of a songwriter whose boyfriend has been accused of rape. Guilty was also Dharma Productions' first digital venture that was released under the subsidiary named Dharmatics.

